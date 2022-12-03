Reviewing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and American Shared Hospital Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 264.45 -$79.41 million ($4.22) -6.52 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 1.03 $190,000.00 $0.21 14.02

Analyst Ratings

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -6,009.30% -109.29% -45.34% American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25%

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

