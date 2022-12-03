RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
