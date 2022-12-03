RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

