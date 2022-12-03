RFG Advisory LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $300.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

