RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

