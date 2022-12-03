RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 89 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXPI opened at $171.06 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

