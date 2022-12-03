RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Position Lowered by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,328,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 117,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 334,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 169,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

