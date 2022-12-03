Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,369.62 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $145.98 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,369.62 or 0.08068765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,385.50972474 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,358,579.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

