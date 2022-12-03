Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 17,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.