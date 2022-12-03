Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.