Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Ryman Healthcare stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $42.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

