Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
Ryman Healthcare stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $42.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.