Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.27). 80,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 574,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.47) to GBX 119 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.89. The stock has a market cap of £264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,011.66).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

