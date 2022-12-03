Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.27). 80,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 574,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.23).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.47) to GBX 119 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.89. The stock has a market cap of £264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.33.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
