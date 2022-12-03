Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
