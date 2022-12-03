Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

