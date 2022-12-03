Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

