Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,568,000 after buying an additional 444,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.