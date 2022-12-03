Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 984 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYY stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

