Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

CRM opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

