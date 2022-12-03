Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.92-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.99 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

