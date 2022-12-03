Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.38 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Samsara

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $13,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Samsara by 230.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

