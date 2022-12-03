San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Up 6.8%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 2,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

San Miguel Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

