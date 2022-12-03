Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Shares of SIS opened at C$15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.85. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.72%.

SIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

