Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 51.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 159.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 19.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

