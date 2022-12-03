Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91.

