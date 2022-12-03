Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $79.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47.

