Scotiabank Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.06.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$58.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$28.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.60.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.