Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

