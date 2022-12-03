Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,812. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 464.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.