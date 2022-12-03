Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,812. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 464.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

