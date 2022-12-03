Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 641,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,251. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.