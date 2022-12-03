Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,133.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

