Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,042 shares of company stock worth $2,225,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $24.79 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

