Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Renew Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 690 ($8.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £544.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.95. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 874 ($10.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Renew Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. Renew’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Renew

Renew Company Profile

In other Renew news, insider Stephanie Hazell bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 664 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($31,774.14). Also, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More

