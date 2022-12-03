Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Renew Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 690 ($8.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £544.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.95. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 874 ($10.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.
Renew Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. Renew’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Insider Activity at Renew
Renew Company Profile
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.