Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rises By 26.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 44.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 211,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

QFIN traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,482. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

