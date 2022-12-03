Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 50.8%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3DX Industries Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 9,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.