Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 50.8%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 9,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
