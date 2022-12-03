Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Grows By 17.8%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its stake in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
