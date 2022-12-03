Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Grows By 17.8%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its stake in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Trading Up 7.0 %

About Adagene

ADAG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 93,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Adagene has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

