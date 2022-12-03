Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Drops By 13.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 476,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACET. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

