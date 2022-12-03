Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Drops By 17.6%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ AIMAU remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

