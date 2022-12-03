Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Increases By 17.5%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

ALGS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGS. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 447.8% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 152,603 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

