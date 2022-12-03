Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Grows By 16.3%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

LBTSF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Almirall has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Get Almirall alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Almirall from €13.50 ($13.92) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Almirall from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.50 ($11.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Almirall from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.