Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 9.3%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 422,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
