Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Declines By 14.4%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 683,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.6 %

APPF stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

