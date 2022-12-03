Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increases By 10.9%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 103,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,447,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,214,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.