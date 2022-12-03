Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Rises By 14.4%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLT. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.