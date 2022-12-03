Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Increases By 7.7%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
