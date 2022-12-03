Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Increases By 7.7%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

About AudioEye

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 38.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.