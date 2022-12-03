Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Grows By 10.1%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 206,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.