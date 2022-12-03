Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Grows By 8.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Canaan Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,083. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $449.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Get Canaan alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canaan Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.