Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Grows By 11.9%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

CVVUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.58.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

