Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 13.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang acquired 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

