Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expands By 29.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $236.13. 2,218,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

