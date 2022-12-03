Short Interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Drops By 32.0%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,315,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 3,407,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PPRQF stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

