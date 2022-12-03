Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increases By 45.6%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %
CDTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.