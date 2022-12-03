Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increases By 45.6%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CDTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

